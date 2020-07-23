WD’s 8TB and 10TB Easystore desktop HDDs return to near low prices from $120

Best Buy is offering the WD Easystore 8TB USB 3.0 Desktop External Hard Drive for $119.99 shipped. For comparison, it has a list price of $200 at Best Buy and you’ll find similar models go for around $145 at Amazon. If you’re needing mass storage for Time Machine backups, photos, or just wanting to expand your Plex server’s capacity, this drive is a great option. I’ve used Western Digital’s drives for years and absolutely love them, and you’ll generally find a White or a Red drive inside should you decide to add it to a NAS. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

We also spotted that Best Buy’s official eBay storefront is offering the WD Easystore 10TB USB 3.0 Desktop External Hard Drive for $169.99 shipped. Also available direct. You’ll find similar models listed for $190 at Amazon and this one has a retail price of $250. This model packs most of the same features as the lead deal above does, just with 2TB more storage capacity on a single disk. If 8TB won’t be enough for your needs, then this 10TB model might get the job done a bit better for you. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Speaking of Plex and NAS setups, did you see that QNAP’s 3-Bay NAS is 20% off right now? It packs three M.2 slots, 10Gb Ethernet, and much more at $300 shipped. I love having a NAS to keep all of my Time Machine backups stored on, as well as having network-wide access to all of my files.

WD Easystore Desktop Hard Drive features:

Keep data safe on this Western Digital hard drive. Its automatic backup software ensures your files are saved in case you forget, and its USB 3.0 interface allows transfer rates of up to 5 Gbps. This Western Digital hard drive has an 8TB capacity to store your entire library.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

