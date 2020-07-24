Airthereal’s 7-in-1 HEPA Air Purifier is down to $35 for today only (Reg. $50)

Woot is now offering the Airthereal Day Dawning Air Purifier (ADH50B) for $34.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $50 and currently on sale for $42 at Amazon where it has never gone for less, today’s deal is the best price we can find. Along with 3-stage HEPA filtration, this unit is designed to rid your space of toxins and air particles as “small as 0.1 microns.” The 7-in-1 air cleaning unit can also handle smoke and odors while the lightweight design makes it easy to move from room to room. A handy sleep mode keeps the unit active while dampening the sound it makes down to something “quieter than a whisper.” Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Amazon. More details below.

At just $35, today’s offer is easily among the most affordable options out there with solid reviews. But for something even more portable, consider the Breathe Green Personal Travel Mini Portable Air Purifier at $30 on Amazon. This one isn’t quite as powerful overall, but it will purify your immediate space and is much more portable.

We also still have some ongoing deals on Dyson fans and dehumidifiers right here and be sure to swing by our home goods deal hub for even more.

More on the Airthereal Day Dawning Air Purifier:

Airthereal’s 7-in-1 True HEPA Filter will help you breathe easier by removing particles as small as 0.1 microns. A human hair has a diameter of around 50 microns, so our filter can remove particles that are 500 times smaller than a human hair. Tired of lying in bed at night listening to the hum of your air purifier? No more! The max operating noise in sleep mode is a mere 22 decibels, making it even quieter than a whisper or a small public library.

