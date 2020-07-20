Save an extra 20% on Dyson vacuums, fans, and more starting at $40

Dyson’s official eBay storefront is now taking an extra 20% off a selection of its vacuums, fans, and more from $40 when code PICKDYSON20 has been applied at checkout. Our top pick is on the Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Lightweight Cordless Stick Vacuum in certified refurbished condition for $271.99 shipped. Down from its original $600 price and usual $500 going rate that you’ll find at Amazon, today’s offer is $8 under our previous mention on a refurbished unit and the best this year. Dyson’s stick vacuum features a lightweight and portable way to keep your floors spotless. It offers a 60-minute runtime on a single charge and includes a combo tool, crevice tool, and more to help get the job done. Plus, this vacuum’s filtration system is said to trap 99.97-percent of particles, so cleaning won’t stir up your allergies. Over 4,600 customers having left a 4.4/5 star rating. Includes a 6-month warranty. Head below the fold for even more of our top picks.

Don’t forget to apply the aforementioned code at checkout in order to lock-in all of the following discounts.

Other notable Dyson deals:

For more deals on items for around your house, be sure to swing by our Home Goods Guide where you’ll find plenty of additional discounts. Right now, you can save up to 50% on kitchen and bathroom faucets at Home Depot, alongside a $70 price cut on the NutriBullet Rx Blender.

Dyson V10 Animal features:

Big machine suction power*. But with cord-free versatility. The Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal cord-free vacuum has a 40% bigger bin than the previous V8 Animal and up to 60 minutes of fade-free runtime. The new torque drive cleaner head removes more dust from carpets, and sucks up pet hair and ground in dirt. The Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal cord-free vacuum quickly transforms to a handheld for quick cleanups, spot cleaning and cleaning difficult places.

