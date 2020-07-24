CORSAIR iCUE Commander Pro RGB/fan controller hits 2020 low of $52 (Reg. $75)

- Jul. 24th 2020 4:16 pm ET

Get this deal
$75 $52
0

Amazon is offering the CORSAIR iCUE Commander Pro RGB Lighting and Fan Speed Controller for $51.99 shipped. Also at Best Buy. Normally $75, today’s deal is the second-best price that we’ve tracked all-time and is the lowest available. If you’ve got a custom-built desktop, this is a fantastic way to control your computer’s lighting and fans. Having individual fan control can lead to having a quieter system overall since you can tune each one individually to be either turned on high, low, in between, or completely off. Plus, since this controller also handles RGB lighting, you’ll be able to simplify your setup by only using a single item to command your entire rig. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Opt for Cooler Master MASTERFAN ARGB/PWM Hub to save some cash. It’s just $25 Prime shipped and offers similar RGB and fan control to today’s lead deal, but with a slight twist. This is designed to be used with fans that have built-in ARGB lighting, and not really for separate LED strips within your desktop, though it could function that way as well.

However, if it’s just a fan controller you’re after, that can be had at a much lower cost. The DEEPCOOL Integrated Fan Hub commands up to 10 PWM fans in your case through a single point. At just $15 Prime shipped, it’s a no-brainer option if you only have a few PWM connections on your motherboard.

CORSAIR iCUE Commander Pro features:

  • The Corsair iCUE Commander PRO turns your case into a smart case, using Corsair iCUE software to control up to six case fans and two RGB lighting channels
  • Powers up to six DC or PWM fans with voltage and PWM control, including the ability to run at zero RPM for total silence
  • Two RGB lighting channels provide powerful software control of Corsair individually addressable RGB LED strips and Corsair RGB fans

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
$75 $52
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Buy Deals

Best Buy Deals

Best Buy is known for supplying deals on every major consumer product category, including gaming, TVs, computers, and more. There's also a strong selection of appliances and auto accessories for professional needs. Best Buy regularly offers discounts for its My Best Buy members, which is a free sign-up.
Best PC Gaming Deals CORSAIR

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide