CORSAIR iCUE Commander Pro RGB/fan controller hits 2020 low of $52 (Reg. $75)

Amazon is offering the CORSAIR iCUE Commander Pro RGB Lighting and Fan Speed Controller for $51.99 shipped. Also at Best Buy. Normally $75, today’s deal is the second-best price that we’ve tracked all-time and is the lowest available. If you’ve got a custom-built desktop, this is a fantastic way to control your computer’s lighting and fans. Having individual fan control can lead to having a quieter system overall since you can tune each one individually to be either turned on high, low, in between, or completely off. Plus, since this controller also handles RGB lighting, you’ll be able to simplify your setup by only using a single item to command your entire rig. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Opt for Cooler Master MASTERFAN ARGB/PWM Hub to save some cash. It’s just $25 Prime shipped and offers similar RGB and fan control to today’s lead deal, but with a slight twist. This is designed to be used with fans that have built-in ARGB lighting, and not really for separate LED strips within your desktop, though it could function that way as well.

However, if it’s just a fan controller you’re after, that can be had at a much lower cost. The DEEPCOOL Integrated Fan Hub commands up to 10 PWM fans in your case through a single point. At just $15 Prime shipped, it’s a no-brainer option if you only have a few PWM connections on your motherboard.

CORSAIR iCUE Commander Pro features:

The Corsair iCUE Commander PRO turns your case into a smart case, using Corsair iCUE software to control up to six case fans and two RGB lighting channels

Powers up to six DC or PWM fans with voltage and PWM control, including the ability to run at zero RPM for total silence

Two RGB lighting channels provide powerful software control of Corsair individually addressable RGB LED strips and Corsair RGB fans

