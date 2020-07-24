Ratchet up video captures with DJI’s Ronin-S Gimbal while $190 off at Amazon

Amazon is offering the DJI Ronin-S 3-Axis Camera Gimbal for $559 shipped. That’s $190 off the typical rate there and is within $10 of the best Amazon offer we have tracked. Those of you that are looking to take your photos and videos to the next level should certainly consider DJI Ronin-S. This tool takes your abilities to new heights thanks to its ability to move up to 8-pound payloads while still achieving smooth and cinematic shots. Owning it paves the way for top-notch panoramas, timelapses, motion-lapses, and more. Not only can it work with DSLR and mirrorless cameras, you can even use your iPhone and most Android smartphones with it. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Bypass DJI branding in favor of Zhiyun’s Weebill S at $359 to drastically reduce spending. It can pull off most of the same features, but does top out at 6-pound payloads, so do bear that in mind. Well over 100 Amazon shoppers have reviewed this gimbal and left an average 4.4/5 star rating.

If you notice that the box your new gimbal arrives in looks a bit different, that’s because new and more sustainable Amazon packaging has been announced. While great news all on its own, Amazon has taken things even further with six ways for customers to put that cardboard back to use. Free step-by-step instructions allow customers to turn boxes into rockets, cat condos, box cars, and more. Read all about it in yesterday’s coverage.

DJI Ronin-S 3-Axis Camera Gimbal features:

The Ronin-S stabilizer for DSLR and mirrorless cameras empowers creators to shoot with the freedom of stabilized shots on the move. It has been rigorously tested to support a payload of 8lbs / 3.6 kg while still achieving a smooth, cinematic shot.

The Ronin-S gives independent filmmakers the power to capture spontaneous moments with clarity, smoothness, and a refreshing perspective.

The detachable, modular design of the Ronin-S makes it easy to fit inside a backpack on your travels. Thanks to the industry standard quick-release plate design, you can easily mount the camera onto the gimbal for tracking shots or on a tripod for stills.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!