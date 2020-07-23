It’s wonderful to see companies like Apple, Microsoft, and others ratcheting up the fight against climate change. Not only has Amazon pledged to be net zero by 2040, it’s tackling this challenge while also empowering consumers to have a little fun with it. The company now lists six different ways that Amazon packaging can be used to have some fun prior to recycling no-longer-used cardboard. This means that your next order could include packaging that’s easily crafted into a cat condo, rocket, box car, and the list goes on. Continue reading to learn more.

Amazon packaging delivers sustainable fun

From robot costumes to box cars, new, fun, and more sustainable Amazon packaging will soon arrive on your doorstep. The move here is one that Amazon touts as using less material, lower tipping of the scales, while also remaining a proper size that will still keep customer orders safe.

Once you’ve unpacked all of these features, it’s plain as day that less trips will need to be made, resulting in lower amounts of fuel consumption. All of the changes have been carefully calculated by Amazon engineers to ensure that all of your precious products can still arrive in one piece.

The adjustments to Amazon packaging will minimize the company’s carbon footprint, helping it achieve its Climate Pledge of being net zero by 2040. While not quite as fast as Apple, this is still 10 years faster than the Paris Agreement target.

The six items that consumers can craft using the new Amazon packaging includes a robot costume, box car, rocket, windmill for mini golf, cat condo, and box fort. Each of these is accompanied by a video that highlights Amazon’s shift. Photos guide customers through the crafting process and instructions for each of the company’s designs can be found on Amazon’s official blog.

9to5Toys’ Take

I find the thought of reducing waste while bundling craft-able cardboard designs in Amazon packaging to be utterly brilliant. Not only will it pave the way to a greener future, it calls attention to the company’s efforts in a way is charming and might otherwise be missed by average consumers.

Yet another perk is that children (and adults for that matter) will be encouraged to embrace their creative side. This implementation isn’t the first time a tech company has turned cardboard into something useful, as both Nintendo and even Google have gone there over the years.

