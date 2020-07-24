Score a 6-pack of dimmable LED Edison bulbs for around $2 each at Amazon

Hykolity (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 6-pack of its Dimmable Vintage LED Edison Bulbs in either 2700K or 6000K for $13.49 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from its $18 list price, today’s deal is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time and is the lowest available. These bulbs are perfect for an area of your home where you’re looking to add a bit of elegance. I love the style of Edison bulbs and the unique atmosphere that they bring to a space. These are even dimmable and allow you to really set the mood. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If the Edison design of today’s lead deal doesn’t sway you, right now Amazon has Westinghouse’s 40W LED bulb for just $2.50 Prime shipped. You’ll lose out on the unique look of Edison bulbs here, but these might fit into your fixtures better than the larger design of today’s lead deal. You’ll also miss out on a bit of brightness, as the Edison bulbs max out at 800-lumens while these are 480-lumens.

For voice-controlled lighting, check out GE’s Alexa-enabled Smart RGB LED Strip. It’s back at a 2020 low of $50, which saves you 26% from its regular going rate. Offering Alexa voice commands, this light strip can be controlled in multiple ways.

Hykolity Edison Bulb features:

Hykolity E26 LED light bulb is a perfect combination of modern LED and traditional edison shape, it suit well for cage pendant lights, wall sconces, chandelier, etc.

“7.5W 800LM” means a high efficacy of 106LM/W, 60W equivalent to a incandescent and halogen light bulb. Estimated yearly energy cost: $0.9 (based on 3-hour/day, 11 cents/kWh, cost depends on rates and use).

Hykolity vintage light bulb are designed with smooth dimming capacity, compatible with LED dimmer switches. 80+ CRI give off sunlight-like quality for true color rendering to meet the demand of any mood or decor. A COMPATIBLE(listed in picture) dimmer is required.

