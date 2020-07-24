Google’s Pixelbook Go returns to all-time lows with up to $140 off from $584

Best Buy is currently offering the Google Pixelbook Go i5/8GB/128GB for $764.10 shipped. You’ll need to be a My Best Buy member (free to sign up) and clip the on-page coupon in order to lock-in the deal. Typically selling for $849, a price you’ll find at Amazon and direct from Google, today’s offer saves you $85, is one of the first price drops so far on Pixelbook Go, and matches the all-time low on this configuration. Having just been released last fall, Google’s latest Chromebook enters with a 13-inch 1080p touchscreen display and comes powered by an i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, as well as 128GB of storage. Weighing just 2-pounds, you’ll still enjoy 12-hour battery life, a backlit keyboard, and more. Two USB-C ports highlights the connectivity, which is included alongside a 3.5mm port. Over 165 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating, largely agreeing with our hands-on review. Head below for more deals from $584.

You’ll also be able to save upwards of $140 on a selection of other Pixelbook Go models with prices starting at $584. Going with the entry-level model will score you much of the same machine, but with an i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, as well as 64GB of storage. There’s also the 4K touchscreen model and more right here.

Use your savings to grab Amazon’s highly-rated in-house laptop sleeve for $14. Whether you’re picking up the Pixelbook Go to get some work done at home or plan on toting it off to college come the fall, a little extra protection can go a long way. It comes in a few different styles, and even includes a front pocket for storing the charger and other accessories.

Google Pixelbook Go features:

Complete your projects on the go with this Google Pixelbook Go Chromebook laptop. The 8th Gen Core i5 processor and 8GB of RAM handle everyday use, while a 128GB SSD offers fast start-up times and data access. This black touch-screen Google Pixelbook Go Chromebook has Intel UHD Graphics 615 graphics for high image quality and a built-in HD webcam for crystal-clear video conferencing.

