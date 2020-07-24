GoPro HERO8 Black doubles as a webcam at $299 (Save $100), more from $200

Amazon is currently offering the GoPro HERO8 Black Action Camera for $299 shipped. Typically fetching $399, like you’ll find at B&H, today’s offer matches our previous mention for the Amazon all-time low. As one of the most capable action cameras in GoPro’s current stable, HERO8 Black touts a collection of notable features like 4K60 recording, a waterproof design, and slow-motion capture at 240fps. Throw in other enhancements like HyperSmooth 2.0, and you’ll enjoy gimbal-like movement and stabilization without any additional hardware. It can also double as a webcam for elevating your Zoom call game. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 685 customers and you can get a closer look in our announcement coverage. Head below for more from $200.

Also on sale, Amazon has the GoPro HERO7 Black for $229. Having originally sold for $329, it has more recently been fetching closer to $300 with today’s offer returning the price to the Amazon all-time low. Here you’ll score 4K recording, a waterproof design rated to 10-meters, and the brand’s HyperSmooth image stabilization. You’ll be missing out on some of the more premium features from the HERO8 though. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 1,800 customers.

Lastly, over at Best Buy, you can currently score the GoPro Karma Grip for $199.99. Down from $299, today’s offer matches our previous mention and comes within $1 of the 2020 low. Karma Grip brings 3-Axis stabilization to your HERO5 action camera alongside built-in camera controls. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

GoPro HERO8 Black features:

Capture smooth time lapse videos with this GoPro HERO8 camera. The HyperSmooth stabilization technology offers two levels of stabilization for smooth video reproduction, while the optional media mod offers advanced customization, giving aspiring creators a convenient way of adding more lighting and pro-quality audio to their footage. This GoPro HERO8 camera features a streamlined design with folding fingers at the base for swapping mounts quickly.

