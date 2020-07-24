GoSun’s Solar Oven cooks meals in 20-mins with no power, now $90 (Reg. $140)

- Jul. 24th 2020 11:33 am ET

0

Today only, Woot is offering the GoSun Go Portable Solar Oven (1GG1D1P1) for $89.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $140, today’s deal is $10 below the Amazon all-time low and the best we can find. Ideal for environmentalist and outdoor adventurers, it can cook anywhere “you can see a defined shadow.” Reaching temperatures up to 550-degrees, it can cook a meal in as little as 20-minutes. Other features include the evacuated glass tube oven, EVA frame, stainless steel cooking tray, on-board GoSun Dial, silicone cooking pans, and a lightweight, portable design (about 2-pounds). Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Now, if the environmentally-friendly aspect of the GoSun just seems like to much of a hassle, there are much more affordable options out there. While this 14-inch Cuisinart Charcoal Grill isn’t nearly as portable, it’ll easily slide into the trunk and comes in at just $30. It also carries a solid 4+ star rating from nearly 1,400 Amazon customers.

Speaking of outdoor grilling this summer, you’ll definitely want to browse through our recent BBQ feature. You’ll find loads of accessories and grilling tips to up your summer get-togethers and family dinners. Then swing by our home goods deal hub for even more.

More on the GoSun Go Portable Solar Oven:

The GoSun Go is the most portable model in the GoSun lineup. Weighing just 2 pounds (0.9kg), the GoSun Go is ready for adventure on land and sea, in the summer or winter months! Cooks a meal in as little as 20 minutes, reaching temperatures up to 550°F (290°C) in full sunlight. The GoSun Sport is effective at capturing ultraviolet light and holding its heat. If you can see a defined shadow, you can cook! If you have a sunny day, you will have a hot meal with the GoSun Go Portable Solar oven. GoSun’s patented solar cooking technology absorbs a broad spectrum of radiation, so as long as you have a bit of sun, you’re in business.

