GoSun’s Solar Oven cooks meals in 20-mins with no power, now $90 (Reg. $140)

Today only, Woot is offering the GoSun Go Portable Solar Oven (1GG1D1P1) for $89.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $140, today’s deal is $10 below the Amazon all-time low and the best we can find. Ideal for environmentalist and outdoor adventurers, it can cook anywhere “you can see a defined shadow.” Reaching temperatures up to 550-degrees, it can cook a meal in as little as 20-minutes. Other features include the evacuated glass tube oven, EVA frame, stainless steel cooking tray, on-board GoSun Dial, silicone cooking pans, and a lightweight, portable design (about 2-pounds). Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Now, if the environmentally-friendly aspect of the GoSun just seems like to much of a hassle, there are much more affordable options out there. While this 14-inch Cuisinart Charcoal Grill isn’t nearly as portable, it’ll easily slide into the trunk and comes in at just $30. It also carries a solid 4+ star rating from nearly 1,400 Amazon customers.

More on the GoSun Go Portable Solar Oven:

The GoSun Go is the most portable model in the GoSun lineup. Weighing just 2 pounds (0.9kg), the GoSun Go is ready for adventure on land and sea, in the summer or winter months! Cooks a meal in as little as 20 minutes, reaching temperatures up to 550°F (290°C) in full sunlight. The GoSun Sport is effective at capturing ultraviolet light and holding its heat. If you can see a defined shadow, you can cook! If you have a sunny day, you will have a hot meal with the GoSun Go Portable Solar oven. GoSun’s patented solar cooking technology absorbs a broad spectrum of radiation, so as long as you have a bit of sun, you’re in business.

