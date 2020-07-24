Ray-Ban, Nixon, Oakley, more up to 75% off during JOMASHOP’s Summer Sale

JOMASHOP’s Summer Sale takes up to 75% off top brands including Ray-Ban, Oakley, Tissot, Nixon, Kate Spade, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. A classic pair of sunglasses both men and women can style are the Ray-Ban Aviators. Originally priced at $154, however during the sale you can find them for $75 when you apply promo code RB75 at checkout. You can choose from eight versatile color options and each pair comes in a nice leather case. These sunglasses have 100% UV protection, which is great for summer and the classic design can be worn for years to come. Be sure to hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks and check out the Ray-Ban Flash Sale that’s going on now for additional sunglass deals.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

