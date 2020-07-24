Save up to $150 on Marshall’s Stanmore II or Tufton Bluetooth speakers

Amazon is offering the Marshall Stanmore II Bluetooth Speaker for $199.99 shipped. Down from its $350 going rate, today’s deal matches the Amazon all-time low that we’ve tracked only a few times before and is the best available. The Stanmore II speaker packs “larger than life sound.” This comes from its 50W Class D subwoofer and dual 15W Class D tweeters, which deliver a full-ranged soundstage for your listening pleasure. Bluetooth 5.0 aptX delivers high-quality streaming to your new speaker from up to 30-feet away, allowing you to roam free while enjoying your tunes. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Head below for more great deals.

We’re also seeing the Marshall Tufton Portable Bluetooth Speaker on sale for $299.99 shipped Amazon. Down from $400, today’s deal is just $10 above its all-time low and is the best available. Offering over 20-hours of playback on a single charge, this speaker moves with you instead of being stuck to the wall like today’s lead deal. Being IPX2 water-resistant, this speaker is great to use in a variety of environments, including poolside. Plus, multi-host functionality allows two Bluetooth devices to be connected simultaneously, which gives both you and a friend or family member the ability to command the music at the same time. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

The OontZ Angle 3 Ultra is a great option if you’re wanting a budget-focused Bluetooth speaker that’s built to withstand anything you throw at it. Coming in at $35 shipped on Amazon, you’ll be keeping quite a bit of cash in your pocket over the two deals mentioned above. IPX7 water-proofing means it’s ready for any weather, and it even sports Bluetooth 5.0 with 100-feet of range. The main thing you’re losing out on here is the sound quality that Marshall is known for. If that’s not a huge priority for you, then OontZ’s Angle 3 Ultra is a fantastic buy.

Marshall Stanmore II features:

Larger than life sound: it’s perfect for any room, big or small. Built with advanced components, It produces clean and precise Audio, even at the highest levels.

Wirelessly connect with Bluetooth 5.0: Bluetooth 5.0 aptX technology provides lossless wireless sound at a range of up to 30 feet while maintaining connectivity.

