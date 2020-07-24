Save up to $150 on Marshall’s Stanmore II or Tufton Bluetooth speakers

- Jul. 24th 2020 1:57 pm ET

0

Amazon is offering the Marshall Stanmore II Bluetooth Speaker for $199.99 shipped. Down from its $350 going rate, today’s deal matches the Amazon all-time low that we’ve tracked only a few times before and is the best available. The Stanmore II speaker packs “larger than life sound.” This comes from its 50W Class D subwoofer and dual 15W Class D tweeters, which deliver a full-ranged soundstage for your listening pleasure. Bluetooth 5.0 aptX delivers high-quality streaming to your new speaker from up to 30-feet away, allowing you to roam free while enjoying your tunes. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Head below for more great deals.

We’re also seeing the Marshall Tufton Portable Bluetooth Speaker on sale for $299.99 shipped Amazon. Down from $400, today’s deal is just $10 above its all-time low and is the best available. Offering over 20-hours of playback on a single charge, this speaker moves with you instead of being stuck to the wall like today’s lead deal. Being IPX2 water-resistant, this speaker is great to use in a variety of environments, including poolside. Plus, multi-host functionality allows two Bluetooth devices to be connected simultaneously, which gives both you and a friend or family member the ability to command the music at the same time. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

The OontZ Angle 3 Ultra is a great option if you’re wanting a budget-focused Bluetooth speaker that’s built to withstand anything you throw at it. Coming in at $35 shipped on Amazon, you’ll be keeping quite a bit of cash in your pocket over the two deals mentioned above. IPX7 water-proofing means it’s ready for any weather, and it even sports Bluetooth 5.0 with 100-feet of range. The main thing you’re losing out on here is the sound quality that Marshall is known for. If that’s not a huge priority for you, then OontZ’s Angle 3 Ultra is a fantastic buy.

Marshall Stanmore II features:

  • Larger than life sound: it’s perfect for any room, big or small. Built with advanced components, It produces clean and precise Audio, even at the highest levels.
  • Wirelessly connect with Bluetooth 5.0: Bluetooth 5.0 aptX technology provides lossless wireless sound at a range of up to 30 feet while maintaining connectivity.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Bluetooth Speakers Deals

Best Bluetooth Speakers Deals

Portable Bluetooth speakers are one of the easiest and most cost-efficient ways to wirelessly stream your favorite music, podcasts, and internet radio from any smartphone, tablet, or laptop. These compact speakers include a built-in rechargeable battery that can usually produce room-filling sound for several hours.

Marshall

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide