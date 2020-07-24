Just $14 brings home Microsoft’s Wireless Mobile Mouse (Save 30%)

Amazon is offering the Microsoft Wireless Mobile Mouse 3500 for $13.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Matched at Best Buy. That’s 30% off typical pricing and is the best we’ve tracked since February. If you’re like me, you don’t need a mouse that’s over the top and actually prefer something compact. This option checks that box and more with an ambidextrous design that works for righties and lefties alike. A single AA battery is said to power this mouse for up to 8-months, ensuring you’ll be up and running for quite a while before needing to find a replacement. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Today’s savings leave you with enough left over to grab some of Grime Boss’ Screen Wipes for $4. These offer up an easy way to removes fingerprints and smudges from monitors, tablets, and more. Rated 4.4/5 stars by nearly 100 Amazon shoppers.

If you demand more from your mouse, Logitech’s Multi-Device offering is able to sync your clipboard across several computers. It’s been marked down to $30, ushering in 25% of savings. Oh, and those of you that are chasing the best possible battery life won’t be disappointed its up to 2-year performance on one AA.

Microsoft Wireless Mobile Mouse 3500 features:

  • Ambidextrous design to provide comfort and control for either hand.
  • Snap-in Nano transceiver stows conveniently in the bottom of the mouse.
  • One AA battery provides up to 8 months of battery life for extended use, and on-off button helps conserve battery life.

