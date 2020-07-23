Logitech’s Multi-Device Mouse syncs your clipboard across PCs: $30 (25% off)

Amazon is offering the Logitech M585 Multi-Device Wireless Mouse for $29.99 shipped. That’s $10 off recent pricing there and is the best offer we have tracked in months. Also available at Best Buy. When it comes to mice, not many can pull off what this one can. This includes the ability to easily switch your pointer between three devices. It can even transfer text, images, and files between each computer’s clipboard. Battery life lasts up to 2-years despite relying on just one AA battery. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Need a way to take your new mouse with you? If so, consider grabbing Samsonite’s Kombi 4-Square Backpack while it’s marked down by $20. This means that buyers can snatch up their own for $60 at Amazon, making now an excellent time to strike.

Oh, and let’s not forget that you can refresh your keyboard too with Logitech’s Wireless K270 offering. It’s available for $20, taking 33% off it’s typical price. It boasts a full-size layout with numeric keypad, allowing you to more easily take productivity to the next level. Strong wireless connectivity allows you to remain paired while up to 33-feet away.

Logitech Multi-Device Mouse features:

CROSS-COMPUTER CONTROL – Game-changing capacity to navigate seamlessly on two computers, and copy-paste text, images, and files from one to the other using Logitech FLOW

DUAL CONNECTIVITY – Use with up to three Windows or Mac computers and laptops via included Unifying receiver or Bluetooth Smart wireless technology

LONG BATTERY LIFE- The Logitech M585 just keeps going, with 2 years of power on a single AA battery

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!