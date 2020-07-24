Anker’s eufy Smart Scale P1 syncs with HealthKit and more for just $36

Woot via Amazon is offering the Anker eufy Smart Scale P1 with HealthKit for $35.99 shipped. Down from $50, today’s deal is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked and is the lowest available. This smart scale utilizes Bluetooth to connect to your iPhone or Android device. Compatible with Apple HealthKit, Google Fit, and Fitbit, this scale makes tracking your weight loss journey super simple. Plus, it even keeps tabs on BMI, body fat, bone mass, and many more. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

For something a little more budget-friendly, Anker’s eufy Smart Scale C1 is a great choice. It’s available for $31 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. The main thing here is that it tracks 12 different body measurements instead of the 14 that today’s lead deal does. But, if that’s alright with you, it’ll save you an additional $5 in the process.

Looking for the best smart scale to fit your budget? Well, we’ve outlined some of our favorites, including ones that hook up to Wi-Fi for easier syncing. So, be sure to swing by our article to view everything we recommend shopping for.

Eufy P1 Smart Scale features:

HOLISTIC HEALTH: Instantly learn 14 insightful measurements of your body’s health, such as Weight, Body Fat, BMI, Bone Mass, Muscle Mass, and more.

USE WITH 3RD-PARTY APPS: Track your measurements on Apple Health, Google Fit, and Fitbit.

ACCURACY IMPROVED BY 10%: Two pairs of super-sensitive G-shaped sensors ensure more precise measurements compared to other sensor types.

