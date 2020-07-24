Sony CarPlay and Android Auto receivers are up to $150 off starting at $350

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the Sony 6.4-inch CarPlay and Android Auto Receiver (XAVAX210SXM) for $399.99 shipped. Typically fetching $550, today’s offer is $150 off the going rate, $50 less than our previous mention, and the best we’ve seen this year. Featuring a 6.4-inch touchscreen display, Sony’s CarPlay and Android Auto receiver is a must-have upgrade to your ride regardless of which smartphone ecosystem you’re in. It makes keeping an eye on directions, music playback, and more a breeze while on the road. Plus, it also supports integrating a car’s backup camera, in case you already have one or plan on upgrading down the line. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Hit the jump for more.

If you can live without the built-in backup camera functionality, Best Buy’s official eBay storefront also has the Sony 7-inch CarPlay and Android Auto Receiver (X3000) for $349.99. Down from $400, today’s offer saves you $50 and marks the second-best we’ve seen to date. Ditching some of the more premium features of the lead deal not only offers a more affordable price tag, but a larger display, too. Rated 4.3/5 stars from 270 customers.

Regardless of which Sony receiver you end up with, both models require a wired connection to take advantage of the CarPlay functionality. Complete your new on-the-road setup and grab a highly-rated Anker MFi Lightning Cable with your savings.

Sony 6.4-inch CarPlay Receiver features:

Enjoy a seamless in-vehicle experience with this Sony Bluetooth DVD receiver. It has iDatalink Maestro support for smooth integration with your car’s factory features, and the 6.4-inch color touch display provides intuitive navigation. This Sony Bluetooth DVD receiver is compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto for hands-free access to smartphone functions.

