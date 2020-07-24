The Timex Waterbury Watch drops to $90 ($25+ off, New low), more up to 40% off

Amazon is offering the Timex Waterbury Classic Watch for $89.99 shipped. That’s $25+ off the typical rate there and is the first price drop we’ve tracked. This standout offering sports an adjustable silver-tone 20mm stainless steel mesh band which is said to fit up to 8-inch wrists. Behind mineral glass wearers will find a black dial with Arabic numerals in addition to a handy date window. This style is water-resistant for up to 50-meters, ensuring it’s ready to withstand a quick swim or shower. Ratings are still rolling in, but Timex is reputable. Continue reading to find more watches on sale.

More watches on sale:

Oh, and in case you missed it, our recent coverage of many other Timex, Skagen, and Fossil watches is still going on. Prices start at $33, allowing you to upgrade your wardrobe at a very reasonable price. Our top pick from the sale was Skagen’s Signatur Watch at $57. It looks great and is certainly worth a quick peek.

Timex Waterbury Classic Watch features:

Adjustable silver-tone 20mm stainless steel mesh bracelet fits up to 8-inch wrist circumference

Black dial with date window at 4 o’clock; Arabic numerals

30-minute chronograph measures to 1/20th second

Silver-tone 40mm stainless steel case with mineral glass crystal; Indiglo light-up dial

Water resistant to 50m (165 ft): In general, suitable for short periods of recreational swimming, but not diving or snorkeling

