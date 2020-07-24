Snag a Withings Blood Pressure Monitor or Sleep Tracking Pad for $80 (20% off)

Amazon is offering the Withings BPM Connect Smart Blood Pressure Monitor for $79.95 shipped. That’s $20 off the typical rate there and is a match for the best price we’ve seen since the onset of 2020. With health being top-of-mind these days, there’s arguably never been a better time to expand your at-home monitoring capabilities. Thankfully most smartphones and smartwatches can keep tabs on activity and even heart rate, but blood pressure is in a league of its own. This Withings offering provides a smart way to keep tabs on both systolic and diastolic plus heart rate. Data is automatically sent back to Withings’ Health Mate app, which happens to integrate with every major platform including Apple Health, Google Fit, and many others. Rated 4+ stars from roughly 75% of Amazon shoppers. Continue reading to find more Withings gear on sale.

We’ve also spotted the Withings Sleep Tracking Pad for $79.93 shipped at Amazon. As with the blood pressure monitor above, this unit tends to fetch around $100, delivering $20 in savings. It’s also among some of the best pricing we’ve tracked with the lowest being about $69. If you’ve been wanting to keep tabs on sleep but don’t like the idea of wearing a smartwatch to bed, this is a viable alternative. It’s a pad that you slide underneath your mattress and then forget it is there. Each night it will capture your movements and serve up a sleek report that you can review to learn ways to improve over time. Apple Health and Google Fit users are bound to love seamless syncing to those platforms among many others. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Oh, and while we’re at it we should definitely mention that QardioArm’s Smart Blood Pressure Monitor is down to $81. While a tiny bit more expensive than the lead deal above, it’s certainly worth a look for anyone that wants to upgrade from 6- to 12-month battery life.

Withings BPM Connect Smart Blood Pressure Monitor features:

BLOOD PRESSURE – systolic and diastolic plus heart rate

MEDICALLY ACCURATE – FDA cleared device

EASY TO READ & UNDERSTAND – immediate results with a color-coded feedback on the LED screen of the device

WI-FI & BLUETOOTH SYNC – automatic data sync to the Health Mate app

FSA ELIGIBLE – Flexible Spending Account funds can be used to cover the costs of this device

RECHARGEABLE BATTERY – 6 months of use of the product with one charge

SHARE WITH YOUR DOCTOR – easily email your reports to your healthcare provider from the app (only on iOS)

