Apple Health support adorns QardioArm’s Blood Pressure Monitor: $81 (20% off)

Amazon is offering the QardioArm Wireless Blood Pressure Monitor for $81.04 shipped. That’s 20% off the typical rate there and is among the best Amazon offers we have tracked in months. This versatile blood pressure monitor supports everything from iPhone to Android, Apple Watch to Kindle, and the list goes on. iOS users are bound to enjoy integration with Apple Health, ensuring it’s simple to quickly and securely track stats at a glance. Battery life is said to last “up to a year with frequent use.” Rated 4+ stars from over 65% of reviewers.

Considering the fact that taking a walk is a great way to lower blood pressure, it may not be a bad idea to check out Osprey’s HydraJet Hydration Backpack. It’s price has dropped at Amazon for the first time, offering up $20 in savings. You can now grab it for $50 and it’s part of a larger group of backpack discounts that we’ve found, making the roundup worth a quick peek.

Once you’ve finished up that walk, why not take a load off and relax in a new hanging hammock swing seat? Today you can nab one for $25, slicing at least $15 off what you’d typically have to spend. This model boasts a 256-pound weight capacity and is made of materials that are machine washable.

QardioArm Wireless Blood Pressure Monitor features:

CLINICAL ACCURACY AT HOME and ON-THE-GO: easily monitor your blood pressure in the comfort of your home, when traveling, or at work, trusted by healthcare professionals. Refer to the manual for the best results.

EASY SETUP: wireless, connects to your smartphone via free App. Works with Apple Watch or Android Wear (iOS 10.0 or later, Kindle, Android 5 or later, Android Wear and Apple Watch. Requires Bluetooth 4.0.and up).

SMART DESIGN: this stylish, very light and portable, one-piece wide-range cuff fits standard to large adult upper arms 8.7-14.6 in circumference (22-37cm), fully wireless, light, discrete. Battery life up to a year of frequent use.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!