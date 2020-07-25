Amazon’s Zinus discounts slash bed frames and mattresses as low as $113

Today we’ve found Zinus bed frames and mattresses priced from $113 at Amazon. Our top pick is the Zinus Judy Upholstered King Platform Bed Frame at $249 shipped. That’s $81 off recent pricing there and is within $40 of the lowest price we have tracked. This stylish bed frame features an upholstered headboard with an asymmetrical geometric pattern. It supports up to 500-pounds and no box spring is needed. Durable wood slats spread just 2.5-inches apart support and extend the life of latex, memory foam or spring mattresses. Assembly said to be simple thanks to everything being packed into one box with all parts, tools and instructions conveniently stowed inside of the headboard. Zinus backs this bed frame with a worry-free 5-year limited warranty. Rated 4.8/5 stars. Continue reading to find more options priced from $113.

Need to boost the lighting in one of your rooms? If so, you should check out the deal we found on Amazon’s Rivet Mid-Century Modern Floor Lamp. It’s marked down and 20% off right now, allowing you to scoop one up for $130.50.

Zinus Judy Upholstered King Platform Bed Frame features:

GEOMETRY THAT MATTERS – With its asymmetrical geometric upholstered headboard, cozy foam padding and muted grey tone, this platform bed puts a modern spin on traditional design

DURABLY DESIGNED – Interior steel framework and dense foam padding add comfort and longevity; twin size supports a maximum weight capacity of 250 lbs, while all other sizes can support up to 500 lbs

NO BOX SPRING NEEDED – Durable wood slats support and extend the life of your latex, memory foam or spring mattress without the need for a box spring; slats are spaced 2.5 inches apart

