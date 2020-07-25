Amazon’s Zinus discounts slash bed frames and mattresses as low as $113

- Jul. 25th 2020 10:49 am ET

From $113
0

Today we’ve found Zinus bed frames and mattresses priced from $113 at Amazon. Our top pick is the Zinus Judy Upholstered King Platform Bed Frame at $249 shipped. That’s $81 off recent pricing there and is within $40 of the lowest price we have tracked. This stylish bed frame features an upholstered headboard with an asymmetrical geometric pattern. It supports up to 500-pounds and no box spring is needed. Durable wood slats spread just 2.5-inches apart support and extend the life of latex, memory foam or spring mattresses. Assembly said to be simple thanks to everything being packed into one box with all parts, tools and instructions conveniently stowed inside of the headboard. Zinus backs this bed frame with a worry-free 5-year limited warranty. Rated 4.8/5 stars. Continue reading to find more options priced from $113.

Need to boost the lighting in one of your rooms? If so, you should check out the deal we found on Amazon’s Rivet Mid-Century Modern Floor Lamp. It’s marked down and 20% off right now, allowing you to scoop one up for $130.50.

Zinus Judy Upholstered King Platform Bed Frame features:

  • GEOMETRY THAT MATTERS – With its asymmetrical geometric upholstered headboard, cozy foam padding and muted grey tone, this platform bed puts a modern spin on traditional design
  • DURABLY DESIGNED – Interior steel framework and dense foam padding add comfort and longevity; twin size supports a maximum weight capacity of 250 lbs, while all other sizes can support up to 500 lbs
  • NO BOX SPRING NEEDED – Durable wood slats support and extend the life of your latex, memory foam or spring mattress without the need for a box spring; slats are spaced 2.5 inches apart

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

From $113
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Zinus

About the Author