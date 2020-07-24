Amazon’s Rivet Mid-Century Modern Floor Lamp strikes $130.50 (Save 20%)

Amazon is offering its Rivet Mid-Century Modern Floor Lamp for $130.64 shipped. That’s 20% off what it’s been averaging there and is among some of the best Amazon prices we have tracked in 2020. This stylish lamp is a great way to illuminate your home while also giving it a bit of flair. Three included light bulbs will reside inside its fashionable and asymmetrical shades that are bound to bring a refreshed look into your space. Each of its shades can be adjusted to shed light in your preferred direction. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Need some new seating? If so, we’ve got you covered with a deal on two Rivet Mid-Century Modern Chairs at under $125. These will look great in almost any room and measure 24- by 19- by 37-inches a piece. Each of these feature a lightweight design that allows you to easily move them from room to room.

Want to upgrade your home away from home? The new Airstream Basecamp 20 is a great place to start. It aims to level up road trips and camping with a spacious design that boasts separate spaces for eating and sleeping. It looks stellar and can be towed by SUVs and small trucks.

Amazon Rivet Floor Lamp features:

Illuminate your home with this floor lamp with three banded, asymmetrical shades for a refresh of the standard task lamp. A joint just below each shade adjusts the direction of the light in your modern or industrial style room.

10″W x 17.5″D x 67″H

Bulbs included

Assemble in 15 minutes or less

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!