Amazon’s Rivet Mid-Century Modern Floor Lamp strikes $130.50 (Save 20%)

- Jul. 24th 2020 4:47 pm ET

$130.50
0

Amazon is offering its Rivet Mid-Century Modern Floor Lamp for $130.64 shipped. That’s 20% off what it’s been averaging there and is among some of the best Amazon prices we have tracked in 2020. This stylish lamp is a great way to illuminate your home while also giving it a bit of flair. Three included light bulbs will reside inside its fashionable and asymmetrical shades that are bound to bring a refreshed look into your space. Each of its shades can be adjusted to shed light in your preferred direction. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Amazon Rivet Floor Lamp features:

  • Illuminate your home with this floor lamp with three banded, asymmetrical shades for a refresh of the standard task lamp. A joint just below each shade adjusts the direction of the light in your modern or industrial style room.
  • 10″W x 17.5″D x 67″H
  • Bulbs included
  • Assemble in 15 minutes or less

$130.50
