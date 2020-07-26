AirPods Pro drop to new all-time low at $199 (Save $50) + AirPods down to $129

Staples is currently offering Apple’s AirPods Pro for $199 shipped. Price will drop at checkout. Typically fetching $249, today’s offer beats our previous mention by $16 and marks a new all-time low. AirPods Pro take everything you love about Apple’s standard true wireless earbuds and bring active noise cancelling into the mix alongside a redesigned case and more. Other notable features here include IPX4 water-resistance, up to 4.5-hours of listening per charge or 24 with the case, and earbud tips that offer a customizable fit. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

Apple’s regular AirPods are still a compelling option for those that don’t need active noise cancellation. Right now Staples has them on sale for $129, saving you $30 from the going rate and beating our previous mention by $5. These extra savings do mean you’ll be ditching the water-resistant design, as well.

Apple AirPods Pro features:

AirPods Pro have been designed to deliver Active Noise Cancellation for immersive sound, Transparency mode so you can hear your surroundings, and a customizable fit for all-day comfort. Just like AirPods, AirPods Pro connect magically to your iPhone or Apple Watch. And they’re ready to use right out of the case.

