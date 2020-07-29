AllDayZip via Rakuten is currently offering Apple’s AirPods Pro for $215 shipped when code ALL15 has been applied at checkout and you’re signed into a free Rakuten account. Down from $249, today’s offer matches the second-best we’ve seen and gives you another chance to score Apple’s high-end earbuds at a discount if you missed the deal from this weekend. AirPods Pro take everything you love about Apple’s standard true wireless earbuds and bring active noise cancelling into the mix alongside a redesigned case and more. Other notable features here include IPX4 water-resistance, up to 4.5-hours of listening per charge or 24 with the case, and earbud tips that offer a customizable fit. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

While Staples had been offering AirPods Pro for $199 over the weekend, they quickly went out of stock. Staples is currently still offering the second-generation AirPods are still $129, down from $159. That’s good for a $30 savings and beats our previous mention by $5. These extra savings do mean you’ll be ditching the active noise cancellation, as well as the water-resistant design and more.

Staples is currently offering Apple’s AirPods Pro for $199 shipped. Price will drop at checkout.

Apple AirPods Pro features:

AirPods Pro have been designed to deliver Active Noise Cancellation for immersive sound, Transparency mode so you can hear your surroundings, and a customizable fit for all-day comfort. Just like AirPods, AirPods Pro connect magically to your iPhone or Apple Watch. And they’re ready to use right out of the case.

