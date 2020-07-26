Spigen takes 50% off selection iPhone cases starting at $4

Spigen’s official Amazon storefront is currently discounting a selection of iPhone cases starting at $4. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. One highlight is on the Spigen Neo Hybrid Crystal iPhone XS Case at $4.49. Down from $9, today’s offer saves you 50% and marks the lowest we’ve seen to date. Available in a few styles, this case from Spigen protects your iPhone XS with a 2-piece construction. Alongside a drop-resistant design, there’s also a raised lip along the front to keep your handset’s screen from being scratched. Plus, a transparent form-factor lets you show off your iPhone’s design. Rated 3.9/5 stars. Head below for more of our top picks.

Other top picks:

Jump over to our smartphone accessories roundup for even more chargers and other gear for your iPhone or Android device.

Spigen Neo Hybrid Crystal iPhone XS Case

Daily drop defense with durable two-piece structure. Form-fitted and ergonomic for daily grip and pocket-friendliness. Signature look with a sleek modern design. Raised lips for bolstered screen and camera protection

