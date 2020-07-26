Spigen takes 50% off selection iPhone cases starting at $4

- Jul. 26th 2020 10:45 am ET

0

Spigen’s official Amazon storefront is currently discounting a selection of iPhone cases starting at $4. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. One highlight is on the Spigen Neo Hybrid Crystal iPhone XS Case at $4.49. Down from $9, today’s offer saves you 50% and marks the lowest we’ve seen to date. Available in a few styles, this case from Spigen protects your iPhone XS with a 2-piece construction. Alongside a drop-resistant design, there’s also a raised lip along the front to keep your handset’s screen from being scratched. Plus, a transparent form-factor lets you show off your iPhone’s design. Rated 3.9/5 stars. Head below for more of our top picks.

Other top picks:

Jump over to our smartphone accessories roundup for even more chargers and other gear for your iPhone or Android device.

 Spigen Neo Hybrid Crystal iPhone XS Case

Daily drop defense with durable two-piece structure. Form-fitted and ergonomic for daily grip and pocket-friendliness. Signature look with a sleek modern design. Raised lips for bolstered screen and camera protection

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit your iPhone or Android device within this guide, including but not limited to cases, batteries, cables, and more. Occasionally, you'll find more niche accessories like headphones, speakers, and drones here as well.
Spigen

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go