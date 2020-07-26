VIZIO’s 65-inch 4K HDR Smart TV drops to $800 (Refurb, Orig. $1,500), more

Today only, Woot is discounting a selection of TVs, sound systems, and home theater accessories starting at $270 in refurbished condition. Shipping is free for Prime members, otherwise a $6 delivery fee applies. One highlight is on the VIZIO PQ65-F1 65-inch 4K HDR Smart TV at $799.99. Down from its $1,500 original going rate, today’s offer marks one of the lowest we’ve seen to date and saves you up to $700. Alongside its 65-inch 4K HDR panel, this VIZIO smart TV touts 192 local dimming zones for an even more immersive experience. You’ll be able to enjoy various streaming services thanks to built-in smart functionality, and Chromecast integration allows you to integrate it with an Assistant setup. There’s also five HDMI ports and everything comes backed by a 90-day warranty. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Head below for more.

Be sure to shop the rest of today’s sale for even more deals to upgrade your home theater. From more affordable 4K TVs to projectors and more, there are plenty of other ways to outfit your setup.

Then speaking up home theater deals, the Bose AirPlay 2-enabled Soundbar 700 has dropped to an all-time low at $200 off in the brand’s latest outlet sale priced from $80. You’ll find even more in our guide right here.

VIZIO 65-inch 4K HDR Smart TV features:

Introducing VIZIO’s best picture ever. The VIZIO P-Series Quantum 65″ (64.50 Diag.) 4K HDR Smart TV delivers the pinnacle of home-theater experiences. Behold cinematic quantum-dot colors, our deepest blacks and brightest brights for captivating contrast. Take a quantum leap forward in picture quality. Contrast approaches perfection as Active Full Array Max uses 192 zones of local dimming to keep black levels pure — while UltraBright 2000 generates fiery highlights that smolder up to a dazzling 2000 nits.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!