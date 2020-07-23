Bose AirPlay 2-enabled Soundbar 700 now $200 off in new outlet sale from $80

Today Bose has kicked off a series of discounts via its outlet storefront on a variety of its certified refurbished speakers, headphones, and more. Our top pick is on the Bose Soundbar 700 at $599.95 shipped. Down from its $799 going rate at Amazon for a new condition model, today’s offer is $100 under the low there and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. Headlined by AirPlay 2 support, this soundbar touts built-in voice control from both Alexa and Assistant. The audio is equally well-equipped, with Dolby Digital encoding, ADAPTIQ sound calibration, and more. Wi-Fi and Bluetooth pave the way for the aforementioned smart home compatibility, and there’s HDMI-ARC and optical ports, as well. Rated 4.3/5 stars from 430 customers and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Find all of our other top picks below.

Other top picks from Bose include:

This morning, we also spotted a discount on the Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones at $70, down from the up to $200 going rate. And then for even more deals on speakers and other smartphone accessories, hit up our coverage of the latest Anker sale, which has deals from $12.

Bose Soundbar 700 features:

The Bose Soundbar 700 smart speaker offers a perfect combination of sophisticated design and exceptional sound for your home theater, so you can feel the full power in every moment of your favorite music, movies, and TV shows. Featuring premium materials and exquisite craftsmanship, the soundbar is designed to look as good as it sounds.

