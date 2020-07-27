Coleman upgrades camping with a cookware kit or LED lantern priced from $7.50

Amazon is offering the Coleman 5-piece Aluminum Camping Cookware Kit for $7.58 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 35% off recent pricing there and marks the lowest 2020 offer we have tracked. This 5-piece camping set bundles an 8-ounce cup, 7-inch frying pan, 16-ounce pot with lid, and 6-inch deep-dish plate. Each item is said to clean up easily, and to keep everything compact, Coleman offers up a design where each piece can nest inside one another. Rated 4+ stars from over 65% of Amazon shoppers. Continue reading to find yet another piece of Coleman camping gear on sale.

We’ve also spotted the Coleman 700-lumen Rugged XL LED Lantern for $37.10 shipped at Amazon. That’s 20% off the typical rate there and is the best price we’ve tracked in months. This lantern boasts a rugged design that’s water-resistant. It provides up to 700-lumens of brightness thanks to its integration of LEDs. Four D-cell batteries power it and users can take advantage of a low 140-lumen brightness setting to bring some added ambiance to your next camping trip. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Speaking of outdoor adventures, if you’re planning to hit the slopes this winter, you may be interested in Swagtron’s Bluetooth Ski Helmet for $121.50. We spotted a near-$50 discount a few days back and lucky for you, it’s still live. Wearers will be able to play music, communicate with others using Push-To-Talk, and enjoy peace of mind thanks to its integration of an SOS mode.

Coleman 5-piece Camping Cookware Kit features:

Five piece kit includes 8-oz. cup, 7-in. frying pan, 16-oz. pot with lid and 6-in. deep-dish plate

Cleans easily

Nests together for easy storage

