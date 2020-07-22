Swagtron Bluetooth Ski Helmet plays music, has PTT + SOS: $121.50 (Reg. $170)

- Jul. 22nd 2020 11:43 am ET

$121.50
0

Amazon is offering the Swagtron Bluetooth Ski Helmet (RS1) for $121.28 shipped. That’s $48 off recent pricing there and is within $3 of the lowest price we have tracked. This tech-equipped helmet boasts Bluetooth connectivity that lets wearers play their favorite music, take hands-free calls, and more. If someone else in your group also has one, you’ll be able to use the app to to communicate with one-button Push to Talk. In the event that an accident occurs, this helmet has the ability to automatically send an SOS alert to designated emergency contacts. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 55% of Amazon shoppers.

Those of you looking for a way to spend more time outdoors this summer should peek at the deal we found on Coleman’s 4-Person Cabin Tent. It’s down to $170, which takes $55 off and ushers in a new low. In addition to having a more comfortable way to sleep outdoors, owners will also be able to enjoy its weatherproof screened porch.

Oh, and speaking out outdoor adventures, don’t forget to check out Mint Tiny House Company’s latest addition. It’s a spacious and premium build called Traveler’s Paradise. It measures 41-feet long, sleeps 8, and the list goes on. Read all about it in yesterday’s coverage.

Swagtron Bluetooth Ski Helmet (RS1) features:

  • All-in-One Audio and Comma Suite – Hit the slopes to your favorite songs and take hands-free calls anytime. Download the app for advanced two-way group communications with one-button Push to Talk (PTT) and unlimited range. (smartphone required)
  • Get Connected, Stay Protected – When you can’t call for help, the Snow tide will. The integrated S. O. S alert system acts as a personal safety alarm, using smart impact sensors to register a crash, and sends your location to your emergency contacts.
  • Globally Certified for Safety – More than just a snowboard helmet with headphones, the Snow tide was awarded ASTM F2040 and EN 1077 certifications. This Bluetooth snowboard helmet provides proper protection for snowboarding, skiing, and snow-tubing.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

$121.50
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit your iPhone or Android device within this guide, including but not limited to cases, batteries, cables, and more. Occasionally, you'll find more niche accessories like headphones, speakers, and drones here as well.
Swagtron

About the Author