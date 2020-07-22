Swagtron Bluetooth Ski Helmet plays music, has PTT + SOS: $121.50 (Reg. $170)

Amazon is offering the Swagtron Bluetooth Ski Helmet (RS1) for $121.28 shipped. That’s $48 off recent pricing there and is within $3 of the lowest price we have tracked. This tech-equipped helmet boasts Bluetooth connectivity that lets wearers play their favorite music, take hands-free calls, and more. If someone else in your group also has one, you’ll be able to use the app to to communicate with one-button Push to Talk. In the event that an accident occurs, this helmet has the ability to automatically send an SOS alert to designated emergency contacts. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 55% of Amazon shoppers.

Those of you looking for a way to spend more time outdoors this summer should peek at the deal we found on Coleman’s 4-Person Cabin Tent. It’s down to $170, which takes $55 off and ushers in a new low. In addition to having a more comfortable way to sleep outdoors, owners will also be able to enjoy its weatherproof screened porch.

Oh, and speaking out outdoor adventures, don’t forget to check out Mint Tiny House Company’s latest addition. It’s a spacious and premium build called Traveler’s Paradise. It measures 41-feet long, sleeps 8, and the list goes on. Read all about it in yesterday’s coverage.

Swagtron Bluetooth Ski Helmet (RS1) features:

All-in-One Audio and Comma Suite – Hit the slopes to your favorite songs and take hands-free calls anytime. Download the app for advanced two-way group communications with one-button Push to Talk (PTT) and unlimited range. (smartphone required)

Get Connected, Stay Protected – When you can’t call for help, the Snow tide will. The integrated S. O. S alert system acts as a personal safety alarm, using smart impact sensors to register a crash, and sends your location to your emergency contacts.

Globally Certified for Safety – More than just a snowboard helmet with headphones, the Snow tide was awarded ASTM F2040 and EN 1077 certifications. This Bluetooth snowboard helmet provides proper protection for snowboarding, skiing, and snow-tubing.

