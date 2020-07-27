ComiXology is starting off the week with an up to 67% off sale on Marvel Uncanny X-Men Legacy graphic novels starting at under $1. One highlight and a great place to get started is with Avengers/X-Men: Utopia at $7.99. Down from its usual $20 going rate, today’s offer is good for a 60% discount and brings the price down to an all-time low for a digital copy. This 358-page graphic novel pits the Uncanny X-Men against Norman Osborn, aka the Green Goblin, and his team of Avengers and Dark X-Men. If you’re new to this series, this read is a great way to dive in. Head below for all of our top picks from the Uncanny X-Men sale and then for even more deals.

Other top picks include:

ComiXology is also rolling out a sale today on a selection of Fullmetal Alchemist manga. Each volume in today’s batch of discounts will set you back $5, saving you nearly 30% from the going rate and marking some of the best prices yet. Fullmetal Alchemist is widely-regarded as one of best Japanese series out there, and these deals are a great way to see what all the hype is about for less.

Don’t forget that the digital comic provider is currently offering a 30-day free trial of its Unlimited service, which provides access to thousands of comics and even an extra 10-15% off a wide selection of other deals. That’s alongside all of the other deals you’ll find in our ComiXology guide.

Avengers/X-Men: Utopia synopsis:

Collects Uncanny X-Men (1963) #513-514, X-Men: Legacy (2008) #226-227, Dark Avengers/Uncanny X-Men: Exodus, Dark Avengers/Uncanny X-Men: Utopia; Dark Avengers (2009) #7-8, Dark X-Men: The Beginning (2009) #1-3, Dark X-Men: The Confession. He has his own Avengers team and now Norman Osborn has his own Dark X-Men team. But what happens when Osborn turns his sights on the Uncanny X-Men?

