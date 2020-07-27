Foot Locker takes 25% off orders of $50: Nike, adidas, New Balance, more

Foot Locker’s Summer Event takes 25% off orders of $50 or more with promo code HEAT25 at checkout. Score deals on Nike, adidas, Under Armour, New Balance, and more. FLX Members (free to sign up) receive complimentary delivery. The Nike Air Max 270 React shoes are currently on sale for $105, which is $45 off the original rate. These shoes are flexible and great for summer workouts. It also has a unique lacing system that helps getting them on and off a breeze. Best of all, you can choose from 23 color options. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out the newest Nike Sale that’s offering up to 25% off fresh styles for Fall.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the Nike Joyride Run Flyknit is currently on sale for $103, which is down from its original rate of $180. These shoes have thousands of small beads for a springy step and a cushioned insole for added comfort.

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!