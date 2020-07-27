Cole Haan, Vince, more up to 60% off during Hautelook’s Sneaker Sale

- Jul. 27th 2020 11:05 am ET

For 2-days only, Hautelook’s Men’s Sneaker Blowout Sale offers up to 60% off Cole Haan, Vince, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $100 or more. The men’s Cole Haan Grand Court II Sneaker is on sale for $60 and originally was priced at $150. To compare, the sneakers are currently at Cole Haan for $80. These sneakers come in several color options and can be worn year-round. This style is also polished to pair well with jeans, shorts, or khaki pants alike. It’s also cushioned for added comfort and they’re lightweight. Rated 4.6/5 stars with over 320 reviews from Cole Haan customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out the Fossil Flash Sale that’s offering 30% off sitewide as well as an extra 40% off clearance.

Our top picks for men include:

