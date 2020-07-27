Levi’s cuts 30% off sitewide, extra 40% off sale + free shipping

- Jul. 27th 2020 9:52 am ET

0

Levi’s takes 30% off sitewide and an extra 40% off sale with promo code MORESUN at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. A standout from this sale is the 541 Athletic Fit Jeans that are on sale for $42 and originally were priced at $70. These jeans are infused with stretch for added comfort and have a slightly relaxed fit for athletic builds. They also have a perfect hem to roll that will show your shoes and look stylish. With over 500 reviews from Levi’s customers, the jeans are rated 4.4/5 stars. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks.

The most notable deals for men include:

The most notable deals for women include:

Also, be sure to check out the Nike Flash Sale that’s offering up to 25% off next season’s styles.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
Levi's

Levi's

About the Author