Levi’s cuts 30% off sitewide, extra 40% off sale + free shipping

Levi’s takes 30% off sitewide and an extra 40% off sale with promo code MORESUN at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. A standout from this sale is the 541 Athletic Fit Jeans that are on sale for $42 and originally were priced at $70. These jeans are infused with stretch for added comfort and have a slightly relaxed fit for athletic builds. They also have a perfect hem to roll that will show your shoes and look stylish. With over 500 reviews from Levi’s customers, the jeans are rated 4.4/5 stars. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks.
The most notable deals for men include:
- 501 Original Fit Jeans $35 (Orig. $60)
- 511 Slim Fit Flex Jeans $42 (Orig. $70)
- 541 Athletic Taper Jeans $42 (Orig. $70)
- 505 Regular Fit Stretch Jeans $35 (Orig. $60)
- …and even more deals…
The most notable deals for women include:
- Wedgie Fit Straight Jeans $69 (Orig. $98)
- 501 Skinny Fit Jeans $69 (Orig. $98)
- 721 High Rise Jeans $69 (Orig. $98)
- Graphic Varsity T-Shirt $21 (Orig. $30)
- 501 Original Jean Shorts $42 (Orig. $70)
- …and even more deals…
Also, be sure to check out the Nike Flash Sale that’s offering up to 25% off next season’s styles.
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!