Merrell takes extra 30% off sneakers, sandals, and more + free shipping

- Jul. 27th 2020 9:03 am ET

0

For a limited time only, Merrell takes an extra 30% off sale styles with promo code MERRELLSALE30 at checkout. As always, customers receive free shipping on all orders. For men, the Zion Hiking Shoes are currently marked down to $78 and originally were priced at $140. These shoes are waterproof, breathable, and have a rigid outsole that promotes traction. They’re also cushioned for additional comfort and come in five color options. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the Choprock Hiking Shoes are another standout. Originally priced at $120, however during the sale you can find them for $67. These shoes are made with material that’s quick-drying and have a sock-like fit for support.

Our top picks for women include:

