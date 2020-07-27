ORIA’s highly-rated 10-pack of magnetic screwdrivers is down to $17 (35% off)

ORIA Direct (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 10-pack of its Magnetic Screwdrivers for $16.89 Prime shipped with the code HA62KCDA at checkout. Down from its going rate of $26, today’s deal saves you nearly $10 and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. If you’ve never used a magnetic screwdriver, it’s time to change that. It’s super nice to have your screw held to the screwdriver’s tip as you’re putting together projects around the house. This kit gives you five of both Philips and flathead screwdrivers, providing a mixture of short, medium, and long options. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

ORIA Magnetic Screwdriver Kit features:

【10 in 1 Screwdriver Kit】ORIA Magnetic Screwdriver Set includes 5 phillips screwdrivers and 5 flat head screwdrivers, which can meet your various needs of repairING home tools or more.

【Premium Material】This screwdriver set is forged with chromium vanadium steel whose hardness can reach to HRC52-56; And it features with wear resistance and durable.

【Magnetic Design】The head of the handle is magnetic, which can easily absorb small metal parts such as screws to prevent parts from being lost; Magnetizer can be quickly magnetized and demagnetized to improve work efficiency.

