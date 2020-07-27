TACKLIFE’s 20V MAX oscillating tool hits new low at $45.50 shipped (43% off)

Household-us (98% positive lifetime feedback)m via Amazon is offering the 20V MAX TACKLIFE Oscillating Tool for $45.58 shipped with the code MOHVM5QS and when you clip the on-page coupon. Normally $80, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. I recently picked up an oscillating tool as part of a multi-tool bundle and let me tell you, I’m so glad to have one. From installing outlets to cutting under door trim or just removing a bit of baseboard, it makes light work of any job you do. Plus, this bundle comes with multiple blades, sanding disks, and more to get you started. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Use some of your savings to pick up this $20 Prime shipped accessory kit. In it you’ll find 15-pieces, ranging from extra blades to adapters and more. It really fills out your toolkit and gives you the required items to finish many jobs before ordering again.

Looking to pick up an oscillating tool on a tighter budget? This model is just $29 shipped and delivers a similar feature-set to TACKLIFE’s minus being battery-powered. While you’ll be tethered to a wall outlet, this is a great option if you only need an oscillating tool for a few jobs and won’t need to use one super often.

TACKLIFE Oscillating Tool features:

This cordless oscillating tool is equipped with 2.0Ah battery, 1x fast charger, 1x stainless steel scraper blade, 1x high carbon steel cutting blade, 1x high carbon steel semicircular saw blade, 1x alloy semicircular saw blade, 1x sanding pad, 1x scouring pad, 18x sandpapers.With these high performance blades, you could complete your diy work more easily, and the portable bag can prevent all the blades from losing, making all the accessories orderly.

