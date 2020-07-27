TACKLIFE’s 20V MAX oscillating tool hits new low at $45.50 shipped (43% off)

- Jul. 27th 2020 4:50 pm ET

0

Household-us (98% positive lifetime feedback)m via Amazon is offering the 20V MAX TACKLIFE Oscillating Tool for $45.58 shipped with the code MOHVM5QS and when you clip the on-page coupon. Normally $80, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. I recently picked up an oscillating tool as part of a multi-tool bundle and let me tell you, I’m so glad to have one. From installing outlets to cutting under door trim or just removing a bit of baseboard, it makes light work of any job you do. Plus, this bundle comes with multiple blades, sanding disks, and more to get you started. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Use some of your savings to pick up this $20 Prime shipped accessory kit. In it you’ll find 15-pieces, ranging from extra blades to adapters and more. It really fills out your toolkit and gives you the required items to finish many jobs before ordering again.

Looking to pick up an oscillating tool on a tighter budget? This model is just $29 shipped and delivers a similar feature-set to TACKLIFE’s minus being battery-powered. While you’ll be tethered to a wall outlet, this is a great option if you only need an oscillating tool for a few jobs and won’t need to use one super often.

TACKLIFE Oscillating Tool features:

This cordless oscillating tool is equipped with 2.0Ah battery, 1x fast charger, 1x stainless steel scraper blade, 1x high carbon steel cutting blade, 1x high carbon steel semicircular saw blade, 1x alloy semicircular saw blade, 1x sanding pad, 1x scouring pad, 18x sandpapers.With these high performance blades, you could complete your diy work more easily, and the portable bag can prevent all the blades from losing, making all the accessories orderly.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Tacklife

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide