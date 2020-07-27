Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 drops to $249 (Save $51), more from $169

- Jul. 27th 2020 8:49 am ET

0

Amazon is currently offering the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 Smartwatch 44mm for $249 shipped in black. Typically fetching $300, today’s offer saves you $51, comes within $19 of the all-time low, and is the best we’ve seen in months. If you’re already rocking an Android smartphone, Galaxy Watch Active2 brings that experience to your wrist with a circular 44mm display and 5-day battery life. On top of its notification features, there’s also fitness tracking, heart rate monitoring, and newer additions like ECG capabilities. Over 5,100 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating and you can learn more in our announcement coverage. Head below the fold for additional details.

Also on sale, Amazon has the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 40mm for $169. Down from $199, today’s offer saves you 15% and marks the second-best we’ve seen this year. Here you’ll enjoy a similar design and feature set, but without some of the more recent additions and less battery life. Over 2,500 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating.

Over in our fitness tracker guide, you’ll find plenty of other options for bringing exercise management and notifications to your wrist. Right now, the TicWatch C2 Smartwatch has been marked down to $140, saving you 30% in the process.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 features:

Enhance your sporting performance with this Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 Bluetooth smartwatch. Monitor your workouts and receive detailed reports on your performance even as the running coach feature gives you important insight in real time. This Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 Bluetooth smartwatch analyses your sleep pattern and offers helpful advice on how to improve it.

