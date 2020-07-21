TicWatch C2 Smartwatch delivers Wear OS at a new Amazon low of $140 (Save 30%)

MobvoiUS (98% positive lifetime feedback from 2,800+) via Amazon offers its TicWatch C2 Wear OS Smartwatch for $139.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Down from $200, today’s offer amounts to 30% in savings, beats our previous mention by $10, and marks a new Amazon low. This smartwatch delivers a 1.3-inch circular AMOLED display complete with compatibility for both iOS and Android smartphones thanks to Wear OS. Battery life clocks in at 2-days per charge, and a stainless steel case pairs with genuine leather straps to add some style into the mix. Rated 4.4/5 stars and you can learn more in our hands-on review. Head below the fold for more.

Save even more when you opt for the budget-friendly Ticwatch E Smartwatch at $70 instead. This wearable delivers a similar experience to the lead deal, but with a more rugged, plastic casing and lower-end display. Dive into our hands-on review to learn more.

This morning, we spotted a series of Apple Watch deals starting at $95 in refurbished condition at Woot, which you can get all the details for right here. That’s on top of everything else currently found in our fitness tracker guide, including Garmin’s fēnix 5S Plus Smartwatch with topographic mapping and more at $300 off.

TicWatch C2 Smartwatch features:

Running the system of Wear Os by Google, compatible with iPhone and Android device, download your favorite apps on Google Play Store, using Google Assistant to wake up your watch. NFC Payment, check out without your wallet again. Use Google Pay on your watch wherever mobile payments are accepted. Notifications and app alerts from your phone, manage your calendar, and customize your watch face.

