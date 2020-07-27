New Amazon low hits Segway’s Ninebot Electric Kick Scooter at $470 (Save $120)

Amazon is offering the Segway Ninebot ES2 Electric Kick Scooter for $469.99 shipped. That’s $120 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked by $1. This adult-ready kickscooter boasts a powerful 300-watt electric motor. This allows it to transport you from A to B at 15MPH speeds. Its battery lasts long enough to provide up to 15-miles of range. A weight capacity of 220-pounds makes this a suitable option for kids and adults alike. Rated 4+ stars from over 65% of Amazon shoppers.

Bypass Segway branding in favor of the more affordable Gotrax GXL V2 Electric Scooter to shave $220 off today’s spending. Despite clocking in at $250, this unit also has a weight capacity of 220-pounds and can reach speeds of up to 15MPH. One notable concession is that range is limited to somewhere between 9- and 12-miles.

If you’d prefer a Segway offering that’s more akin to the original design, consider the Ninebot S-Plus Self-Balancing Electric Scooter at $117 off. Riders will appreciate a range of up to 22-miles while going a max speed of 12.5MPH. This unit has 11-inch pneumatic tires that are said to provide a comfortable and smooth ride even on bumpy roads.

Segway Ninebot ES2 Electric Kick Scooter features:

With a powerful motor of 300W, the Segway ES2 KickScooter can reach to 15 mph, travel up to 15 miles and accommodate a max load of 220 lbs. Our Smart Battery Management System assures the battery safety and extends the battery life.

