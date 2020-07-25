Segway’s premium Ninebot Electric Scooter hits 2020 Amazon low at $117 off

- Jul. 25th 2020 9:21 am ET

$117 off
0

Amazon is offering the Segway Ninebot S-Plus Smart Self-Balancing Electric Scooter for $662 shipped. That’s $117 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest 2020 Amazon price we have tracked by $48. This high-end offering from Segway boasts powerful dual motors that let it reach a max speed of 12.5MPH with a weight capacity of 220-pounds. Riders can travel up to 22-miles after a full charge, making it a great option for commuters. The knee control bar paves the way for precise steering and 11-inch pneumatic tires provide a comfortable and smooth ride even when on bumpy roads. Rated 4/5 stars.

If the price above is scaring you away, don’t worry, there are more affordable options out there. For example, you can nab the RazorX Longboard Electric Skateboard for $156. While an entirely different form-factor, this lower cost solution can propel you at up to 10MPH and transport you up to 7-miles on a single charge.

Want to capture smooth video while you roll around town? If so, DJI’s Ronin-S Gimbal is ready and able at $190 off. It can handle up to 8-pound payloads, ensuring it can handle any smartphone and even a wide variety of DSLRs or mirrorless cameras. With Ronin-S in your possession, you’ll be ready to snap top-notch panoramas, timelapses, motion-lapses, and more.

Segway Ninebot S-Plus Electric Scooter features:

  • Sturdy & Powerful: With the powerful dual motors of 400W, the Segway S-Plus can reach a max speed of 12.5 mph, travel up to 22 miles and accommodate a max load of 220 lbs after a single full charge. Ride your Segway S-Plus to enjoy the beautiful scenery
  • Safety & Comfortable: Smart Battery Management System assures the battery safety and extends the battery life. Knee control bar allows for precise steering and easy lifting. The 11″ pneumatic tires provide a comfortable and smoother ride on bumpy roads
  • Remote Control & Auto-Follow Mode: Use the handle or the joystick on the multi-functional remote with intelligent chip to control the device. When you’re not riding and need to have your hands free, turn on follow mode to have your S-Plus follow you

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

$117 off
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Sports & Fitness Deals

Best Sports & Fitness Deals

Sports & Fitness Deals - workout apparel, yoga gear, treadmills, home gyms, cycling accessories, sports equipment, water bottles, more
Segway

About the Author