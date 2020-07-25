Segway’s premium Ninebot Electric Scooter hits 2020 Amazon low at $117 off

Amazon is offering the Segway Ninebot S-Plus Smart Self-Balancing Electric Scooter for $662 shipped. That’s $117 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest 2020 Amazon price we have tracked by $48. This high-end offering from Segway boasts powerful dual motors that let it reach a max speed of 12.5MPH with a weight capacity of 220-pounds. Riders can travel up to 22-miles after a full charge, making it a great option for commuters. The knee control bar paves the way for precise steering and 11-inch pneumatic tires provide a comfortable and smooth ride even when on bumpy roads. Rated 4/5 stars.

If the price above is scaring you away, don’t worry, there are more affordable options out there. For example, you can nab the RazorX Longboard Electric Skateboard for $156. While an entirely different form-factor, this lower cost solution can propel you at up to 10MPH and transport you up to 7-miles on a single charge.

Want to capture smooth video while you roll around town? If so, DJI’s Ronin-S Gimbal is ready and able at $190 off. It can handle up to 8-pound payloads, ensuring it can handle any smartphone and even a wide variety of DSLRs or mirrorless cameras. With Ronin-S in your possession, you’ll be ready to snap top-notch panoramas, timelapses, motion-lapses, and more.

Segway Ninebot S-Plus Electric Scooter features:

Sturdy & Powerful: With the powerful dual motors of 400W, the Segway S-Plus can reach a max speed of 12.5 mph, travel up to 22 miles and accommodate a max load of 220 lbs after a single full charge. Ride your Segway S-Plus to enjoy the beautiful scenery

Safety & Comfortable: Smart Battery Management System assures the battery safety and extends the battery life. Knee control bar allows for precise steering and easy lifting. The 11″ pneumatic tires provide a comfortable and smoother ride on bumpy roads

Remote Control & Auto-Follow Mode: Use the handle or the joystick on the multi-functional remote with intelligent chip to control the device. When you’re not riding and need to have your hands free, turn on follow mode to have your S-Plus follow you

