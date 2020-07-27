Stanley’s Classic Trigger-Action Travel Mug hits Amazon low at $14 (Reg. $23)

Amazon is now offering the 16-ounce Stanley Classic Trigger-Action Travel Mug in black for $14.20 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $23 direct from Stanley, today’s offer is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. You’ll also find some of the other colorways approaching this price with on-page coupons right now as well. This stainless steel travel mug features double-wall vacuum insulation that can keep your beverages at temperature for as long as 7-hours. Completely BPA-free, it also has a dishwasher-safe, leak-proof lid and a car cup holder-compatible design. Rated 4+ stars from thousands on Amazon. More details below.

A great alternative to today’s Stanley offer is this Contigo Stainless Steel Travel Mug Sports Bottle. It sells for under $11 Prime shipped and carries solid ratings from over 37,000 Amazon customers. It is even larger at 20-ounces and features a similar temperature retention rating. While you won’t get the Stanley seal of approval here, Contigo is arguably just as well regarded these days.

Swing by our home goods deal hub for even more notable offers. But if you’re looking for some workout companions and earbuds to go with your new water bottle/travel mug, check out the new Amazon Anker sale and our Apple guide.

More on the Stanley Classic Trigger-Action Travel Mug :

Vacuum insulated body and thermal trigger action lid combine to keep Coffee or tea hot for up to 9 hours

Leak-proof and fully packable

Dishwasher safe lid disassembles for deep cleaning

Boa-free

For LIFE

