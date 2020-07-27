Anker’s latest Amazon sale drops Liberty Air 2 Earbuds to $80, more from $17

- Jul. 27th 2020 9:39 am ET

0

Today Anker is kicking off its latest Amazon sale headlined by the Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 True Wireless Earbuds at $79.99 shipped. Typically fetching $100, today’s offer is good for a 20% discount and brings the price down to match our previous mention for the all-time low. Offering a compelling alternative to AirPods, these true wireless earbuds come equipped with 28-hours of playback with the charging case. There’s also a water-resistant design that protects against rain, sweat, and more, alongside customizable set of EQ settings. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 2,800 customers. Head below for all of the deals in this week’s sale.

Other notable Anker deals include:

Right now, we’re also still seeing the Anker Soundcore Spirit X2 IP68 Earbuds on sale for $68. That’s alongside everything else you’ll find in our smartphone accessories guide.

Anker Liberty Air 2 Earbuds feature:

Diamond-Enhanced Sound: Liberty Air 2 wireless earphones take advantage of the ultra-light, yet rigid structure of diamonds to create a driver dome that maintains its rigidity, even when vibrating at high frequencies. The diamond drivers increase the sound frequency bandwidth by 15% and deliver 2× the amount of bass.

