Save 20% or more on education essentials in Amazon’s new 1-day sale from $7

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is taking 20% or more off a selection of education essentials from top brands starting at under $7. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. From spiral notebooks and pens to staples, pencil sharpeners, and other gear to outfit a classroom, today’s sale has plenty of deals for teachers and students alike. Just about everything comes backed by 4.5+ star ratings from hundreds, if not thousands, of shoppers. Head below for all of the top picks.

Other top picks include:

Whether you’re preparing for an in-person semester or online courses, now is the time to get your back to school essentials in order. Our Apple guide is full of deals on Macs and more, and then swing by our home goods hub for all of the deals you’ll need to outfit your space.

Bostitch Electric Pencil Sharpener features:

This classroom electric pencil sharpener will sharpen a pencil from new to pointed in under 4 seconds. Seriously! The QuietPro 6 has an extra hardened helical cutter developed by Bostitch Engineers that allows for longer life without dulling.

