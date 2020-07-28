Refresh your space with a new Amazon or Novogratz sofa from $229

Today we’ve found a few notable deals on Amazon Rivet and Novogratz sofas priced from $229 at Amazon. Our top pick is the Novogratz Palm Springs Convertible Sofa for $229 shipped. Note: Stock is running low, but more are on the way. Today’s deal is $71 off recent pricing there and is within $9 of the best Amazon offer we have tracked in over a year. This mid-century modern sofa features a low-profile design that’s bound to look great in almost any space. Buyers are likely to appreciate its tufted back and tapered wooden legs. Grabbing this Novogratz sofa is an affordable way to refresh a dated living room or home office. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Continue reading to find more sofas on sale.

Now that your home is in order, why not go enjoy the outdoors with Coleman’s spacious 4-Person Sundome Tent? It’s down to $84.50 at Amazon, allowing you to affordably upgrade your next camping trip. Owners are bound to love its water-resistant design thanks to welded floors and inverted seams.

Novogratz Palm Springs Convertible Sofa features:

Mid-century modern, low profile design

Linen upholstery with a Tufted Back

Tapered wood legs

Sturdy wood frame

Multi-functional piece ideal for small living spaces

