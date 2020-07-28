Coleman’s spacious 4-Person Sundome Tent falls to $84.50 at Amazon

- Jul. 28th 2020 1:00 pm ET

$84.50
Amazon is offering the Coleman 4-Person Sundome Tent for $84.52 shipped. Typically priced at $100, today’s offer is among the best we’ve tracked in months. This tent design has snag-free, continuous pole sleeves to make setup a breeze. Along its base, owners will find a vent that’s said to boost overall airflow. Two windows take things even further while also providing you with a couple of different viewpoints. Coleman touts that this offering is up to 33% more water-resistant when compared with its other tents thanks to its implementation of welded floors and inverted seams. Reviews are still rolling in, but so far it sits at 5/5 stars.

While you’re at it, don’t forget to swing by yesterday’s Coleman discounts. Options include cookware kit or LED lantern and prices start at $7.50. The 5-piece camping set listed there nests, ensuring its cup, pan, pot, and plate can all reside within each other.

Want to watch a show or movie while camping? If so, you should definitely have a look at BenQ’s new portable projector. It boasts a vintage look that in many regards mimics old Mac all-in-one desktops. This doesn’t stop it from adopting new technology though as it wields USB-C, AirPlay, and more.

Coleman 4-Person Sundome Tent features:

  • Snag-free, continuous pole sleeves for easy setup
  • Ground vent for increased ventilation
  • 2 windows for great ventilation and views

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

