Eagle Creek Packing Kit drops to $28 shipped at Amazon (Reg. $46)

- Jul. 28th 2020 12:08 pm ET

0

Amazon is currently offering the Eagle Creek Pack-it Specter Starter Set for $27.99 shipped. Regularly priced at $46, that’s an Amazon all-time low. This set helps you easily organize your suitcase and has accessible zippers to access your items in a breeze. Better yet, the fabric is water-resistant to help keep your essentials dry. The set comes with three separate containers and each has grab handles for convenience. Rated 4.6/5 stars with over 200 reviews. Head below the jump to find even more deals.

Another notable deal is the Eagle Creek Undercover Hidden Pocket for $10.50 Prime shipped. Regularly priced at $20, that’s an Amazon all-time low. Rated 4.5/5 stars with nearly 600 reviews from Amazon customers.

Also be sure to check out the Old Navy Flash Sale that’s offering up to 50% off all jeans and t-shirts from $7.

Eagle Creek Pack-It Specter Set features:

  • Designed to help organize your suitcase’s contents; travel with the assurance that you know where everything is when on the go
  • The folder fits in most carry-on luggage and helps compress 8-12 dress shirts or slacks, minimizing wrinkles; Folder Dimensions: 17 x 12 in | 15 oz
  • Compression travel bags helps free up space for souvenirs, and other fun collectible picked up along your travels

