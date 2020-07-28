Old Navy’s Flash Sale takes up to 50% off all jeans and t-shirts from $7

Old Navy updates your wardrobe by taking up to 50% off all jeans and t-shirts from just $7. Plus, take an extra 25% off your order. Discount is applied at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. The men’s Slim Ultimate Shorts are a standout from this sale. Originally priced at $30, however during the sale you can find them for $17. These shorts are available in nine color options and are infused with stretch for added comfort. This style is also tagless and can easily be dressed up or down. Rated 4.7/5 stars with over 700 reviews from Old Navy customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.
The most notable deals for men include:
- Straight Rigid Jeans $15 (Orig. $35)
- Soft-Washed Crew-Neck Tee $8 (Orig. $13)
- Birdseye Pique Pro Polo $12 (Orig. $25)
- Slim Ultimate Shorts $17 (Orig. $30)
- Dynamic Fleece Joggers $17 (Orig. $45)
- …and even more deals…
The most notable deals for women include:
- Sky-Hi Straight Raw-Edge Jeans $32 (Orig. $40)
- EveryWear Slub V-Neck Tee $7 (Orig. $13)
- Thermal-Knit Baseball Tee $14 (Orig. $17)
- Cropped Twill Utility Cut-Off Jacket $29 (Orig. $45)
- Vintage Crew-Neck Sweatshirt $22 (Orig. $30)
- …and even more deals…
Finally, Levi’s is offering 30% off sitewide and an extra 40% off all sale items as well as free delivery.
