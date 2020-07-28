DiscountMags has now kicked off its Deals of the Week with some solid offers on Men’s Health magazine, Golf Digest, and more. The deals start from just $2.50 per year here yielding some of the most notable prices we have tracked this year on the aforementioned titles. Everything in the sale ships free every month, and has no auto renewals or sales tax. Head below for a closer look at the Deals of the Week.

You can now score 1-year of Men’s Health magazine for just $4.50 with delivery every month. Regularly as much as $25 per year, today’s offer is about $0.50 below our usual rock-bottom listings and the lowest total we can find. For comparison sake, Amazon is now offering a year of Men’s Health for $6 with auto renewals.

Another standout here is 2-years of Golf Digest for $5. That’s just $2.50 per year, one of the best prices we have ever tracked, and the lowest total we can find. This one sell for $10 per year at Amazon and almost never drops as low as today’s offer.

More on Men’s Health magazine:

