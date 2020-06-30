Summer is one of the best times to grab a new book. Whether you’re sitting in a beach or pool chair, relaxing in a hammock, or inside enjoying air conditioning, summer is a perfect time to enjoy a good book. There are so many great new releases for summer no matter what your favorite genre is. Head below to find all of our top picks from suspense, romance, comedy, history, and more. Finally, be sure to check out our last reading list for even more titles.

The Guest List by Lucy Foley

I personally love books that keep you on the edge of your seat. Lucy Foley’s new book, “The Guest ListThe Guest List,” is set on a remote island where wedding guests quickly become murder suspects after a dead body turns up. What they thought was happily ever after will keep you guessing on what will happen next.

The View from Here by Hannah McKinnon

If you’re looking for a drama, “The View from HereThe View from Here” by Hannah McKinnon is a perfect option for you. During the heat of the summer in Connecticut, the Goodwin siblings come home to celebrate their grandmother turning 97. Secrets start to reveal themselves, making torn relationships and drama. This book is warm-hearted and a perfect beach read.

The Girl from Widow Hills by Megan Miranda

Another suspense to add to your summer reading list is “The Girl from Widow HillsThe Girl from Widow Hills” by Megan Miranda. This book is also on Reese Witherspoon’s book club list. This book is about a small girl who was sleepwalking when a storm hit and was found days later. Her story made her famous, but as an adult, she wants nothing more than to live a normal life. When the 20th anniversary of her rescue nears, Arden begins sleepwalking again, and one night, she awakes to a dead body at her feet. This suspense is a page-turner and a must-have for your pool bag.

What You Wish For by Katherine Center

A summer romance novel is a go-to for so many. One of the most popular options this July is “What You Wish ForWhat You Wish For” by Katherine Center. This book is about a school librarian that ends up knowing the new principal at her school from her past. She’s not sure if she should leave the job she loves or risk revealing her past. This uplifting read is a wonderful option for summer and can be pre-ordered now.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!