Nordstrom Rack’s UGG Flash Sale offers up to 65% off slippers, boots, more

For 3-days only, Nordstrom Rack is having an UGG Flash Sale that’s offering up to 65% off select styles. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $100 or more. Update your shoes before fall with the Union HyperWeave Chukka Sneakers. They’re currently on sale for $70, which is 50% off the original rate. These shoes are flexible, cushioned, and breathable for everyday wear. The gray coloring is also modern and sleek to match with an array of outfits. Head below the jump to score additional deals from this sale.

The most notable deals for men include:

For women, the Dakota Faux Fur Lined Moc Slippers are another notable deal. Originally priced at $100, however during the sale they’re marked down to $75. These slippers are not only fashionable, but also made for comfort. They would make a great gift idea too.

The most notable deals for women include:

You also don’t want to miss out on the Macy’s Cool for Summer Sale that’s offering 20 to 50% off top brands.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!