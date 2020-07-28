QNAP’s upgraded 4-Bay NAS delivers 4K transcoding and more at $439 (Save $110)

Today only, B&H offers the QNAP TS-453Be 4-Bay NAS for $439 shipped. Down from its $549 going rate, today’s offer save you 20%, beats Amazon’s competing discount by $80, and marks a new 2020 low. This 4-bay NAS delivers up to 659MB/s transfer speeds and support for 4K transcoding, ensuring this can handle your Plex library and more. Alongside its four hard drive bays, there’s also two PCIe slots for adding caching with a M.2 SSD or 10GbE connectivity. This model comes equipped with an upgraded 4GB RAM and there’s also four USB 3.0 ports, dual HDMI outputs, and two Ethernet ports. Rated 4/5 stars from over 200 customers. Head below for more.

Get in the NAS game for even less with the Synology 2-Bay DS220j. This option will only set you back $170 at Amazon, providing plenty of savings along the way. While it won’t be able to handle quite the same storage capacities as the lead deal, nor the enhanced connectivity, it’ll still offer a great way to dive into having a file server. We found it to be a great option for home backups in our hands-in review.

Synology also just released its new DS220+ NAS, which we found to be quite a powerhouse in our recent hands-on look. It has a similar 2-bay design to the lead deal, but offers more bang for your buck over the entry-level DS120j. Get all the details right here.

QNAP 4-Bay NAS features:

Built for office and home environments, the TS-453Be 4-Bay NAS Enclosure from QNAP features a simply physical design with a PCIe 2.0 x2 slot that can be fitted with a QNAP QM2 expansion card for M.2 SSD caching/10GbE connectivity and support for Qtier auto-tiering technology, or a compatible wireless card to turn this NAS into a wireless access point. It also supports dual-channel 4K H.264/H.265 processing to provide a smooth media viewing experience on connected devices.

